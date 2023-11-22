EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $152.00 to $150.00. The stock had previously closed at $124.25, but opened at $120.60. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. EOG Resources shares last traded at $121.40, with a volume of 563,074 shares traded.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EOG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.61. The company has a market cap of $71.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 24.52%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

