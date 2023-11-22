Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Stake Lifted by Algebris UK Ltd

Algebris UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,266 shares during the quarter. Equitable makes up 7.4% of Algebris UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Algebris UK Ltd owned about 0.16% of Equitable worth $15,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQH. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Equitable by 289.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 51,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 37,963 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Equitable by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 161,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Equitable by 8.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 400,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,162,000 after buying an additional 29,604 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Equitable by 382.4% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 63,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 50,572 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Equitable by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 52,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Equitable in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Equitable from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Equitable from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitable has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

Equitable Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of EQH traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.88. 554,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,710,807. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.17. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.89 and a 12-month high of $33.24.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 26.51%.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

