Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Realty Income Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:O)

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Realty Income in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Fatarpekar now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $4.01 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.99. The consensus estimate for Realty Income’s current full-year earnings is $4.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Realty Income’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.14 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.90.

O stock opened at $53.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.43. The company has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.87. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $68.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Realty Income by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 123,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 18,352 shares during the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth about $290,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a dec 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 232.58%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

