Equities Analysts Set Expectations for The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report released on Monday, November 20th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.47. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $5.95 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2024 earnings at $6.12 EPS.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 15.17%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.83.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

TD opened at $61.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.67. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $54.69 and a 52-week high of $70.67.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toronto-Dominion Bank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $1,484,341,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 20.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 38,707,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,275,959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665,503 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 40.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,905,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $952,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 38,639.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,121,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 20.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,134,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,039,691,000 after buying an additional 2,870,662 shares during the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

