Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Mystic Asset Management Inc.

Mystic Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 229.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

In other news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,016. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Shares of EQR traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.74. The stock had a trading volume of 496,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,627. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $52.57 and a 52 week high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.21. The company has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were paid a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQR. Wedbush began coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.68.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

