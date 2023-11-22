ERC20 (ERC20) Price Hits $0.0091 on Exchanges

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 31.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 31.3% lower against the US dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $10.30 million and approximately $99.29 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006555 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00015658 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,521.69 or 1.00105886 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00011637 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000791 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007274 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00920618 USD and is down -4.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $149.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

