ESL Trust Services LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

ESL Trust Services LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.2% of ESL Trust Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.9% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.92. 6,312,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,949,834. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.09 and a 52 week high of $74.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.07.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

