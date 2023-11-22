ESL Trust Services LLC Has $16.15 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

ESL Trust Services LLC cut its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.1% of ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mangham Associates LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Mangham Associates LLC now owns 25,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 20.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 259,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,904,000 after acquiring an additional 14,782 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,571,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,638,000 after acquiring an additional 37,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.28. 1,736,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,044,070. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $108.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.71.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

