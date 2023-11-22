ESL Trust Services LLC Raises Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

ESL Trust Services LLC boosted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 629,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up about 11.4% of ESL Trust Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $36,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 38.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,759,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2,206.7% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after buying an additional 119,139 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,461,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $275,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVDE traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.39. 46,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,250. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.34 and a 12 month high of $59.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

