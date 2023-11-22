ESL Trust Services LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

ESL Trust Services LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 0.1% of ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 386,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,988,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,097,558,000 after purchasing an additional 115,637 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,127,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,232,000 after purchasing an additional 190,722 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 12,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $292.06. 297,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,248. The company’s fifty day moving average is $272.65 and its 200-day moving average is $271.24. The firm has a market cap of $74.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $209.27 and a 52 week high of $293.07.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

