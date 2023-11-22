Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) is Wills Financial Group Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 159,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. Essential Utilities accounts for 3.2% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $6,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,129,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,141,000 after buying an additional 576,448 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,683,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,044,000 after acquiring an additional 229,596 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,295,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,169,000 after acquiring an additional 149,565 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 98,060.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,503,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,181,000 after acquiring an additional 10,492,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at $206,493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of Essential Utilities stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,670. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $49.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.13.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $411.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3071 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 68.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WTRG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. TheStreet lowered Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WTRG

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.