Everscale (EVER) One Day Volume Hits $2.56 Million

Everscale (EVER) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 22nd. Everscale has a market capitalization of $50.42 million and $2.56 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Everscale has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Everscale coin can now be purchased for $0.0282 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Everscale

Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,100,350,137 coins and its circulating supply is 1,790,686,434 coins. Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

