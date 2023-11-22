ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 55,682 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $11,130,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 302.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,361,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,285 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,461,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,155,455,000 after purchasing an additional 888,755 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,289,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 3,006.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 324,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,930,000 after purchasing an additional 314,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 37.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,892,000 after buying an additional 225,136 shares during the period. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MANH shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.33.

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 0.4 %

MANH stock opened at $223.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.58 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.18. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.43 and a twelve month high of $224.74.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.26. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 84.06%. The business had revenue of $238.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.33 million. Research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Manhattan Associates

In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $655,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,121,739.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 2,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total transaction of $439,896.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,835.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $655,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,121,739.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,036 shares of company stock worth $3,493,302 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.