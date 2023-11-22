ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 79,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,724,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Prologis during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PLD. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

PLD opened at $111.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $136.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 107.41%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

