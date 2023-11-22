ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes $11.03 Million Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 74,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $11,026,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.05% of Extra Space Storage at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

NYSE EXR opened at $128.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.19 and a 12-month high of $170.30.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.85%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis purchased 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,091.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $120,111.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis purchased 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,091.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXR. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet cut Extra Space Storage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.64.

About Extra Space Storage

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.

