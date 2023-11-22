ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,376 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 9,109 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.16% of Globus Medical worth $9,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GMED. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,508,520 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $425,283,000 after acquiring an additional 33,806 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,236,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $238,796,000 after buying an additional 20,375 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,284,760 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $129,409,000 after buying an additional 83,146 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in Globus Medical by 15,474.0% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,846,299 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $104,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,444 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Globus Medical by 37.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,837,425 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $104,073,000 after acquiring an additional 498,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $46.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.38 and a 1-year high of $80.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.21.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Globus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.11.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

