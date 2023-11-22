Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Shares Acquired by DG Capital Management LLC

DG Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) by 140.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,193,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 696,545 shares during the quarter. Ferroglobe makes up approximately 2.5% of DG Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. DG Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Ferroglobe worth $5,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSM. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its position in Ferroglobe by 26.0% during the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 14,043,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,421 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 9,377,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,324,000 after buying an additional 3,560,697 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,408,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,742 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Ferroglobe by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,610,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,750,000 after acquiring an additional 150,728 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Ferroglobe by 42.2% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,554,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,613 shares during the last quarter. 45.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Ferroglobe Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ GSM traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $4.94. The company had a trading volume of 185,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,070. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Ferroglobe PLC has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $5.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on GSM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ferroglobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

View Our Latest Report on GSM

Ferroglobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.