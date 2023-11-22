First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:FIF)

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIF opened at $16.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.97. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $13.17 and a 1-year high of $16.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

About First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 42,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

