First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Stock Performance

FSD opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $12.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSD. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $1,519,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 214,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 66,834 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 343,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 58,155 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 194,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 44,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $445,000.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

