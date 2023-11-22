First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) Shares Sold by Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. owned about 0.08% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the first quarter worth $543,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,173,000.

Get First Trust Natural Gas ETF alerts:

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FCG traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $24.69. The stock had a trading volume of 88,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,238. The company has a market cap of $533.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.96. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 12-month low of $20.32 and a 12-month high of $27.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.71.

About First Trust Natural Gas ETF

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.