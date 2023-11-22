First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Sets New 52-Week High at $46.19

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.19 and last traded at $45.70, with a volume of 20290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.60.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.73 and a 200 day moving average of $45.48.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Senior Loan ETF

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSL. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 28.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,031,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,624,000 after acquiring an additional 680,339 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,592,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,968,000 after purchasing an additional 770,651 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,255,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,041,000 after purchasing an additional 70,865 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,632,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,661,000 after buying an additional 50,250 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 82.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,139,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,356,000 after buying an additional 513,285 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

