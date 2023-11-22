First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Sets New 52-Week High at $46.19

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.19 and last traded at $45.70, with a volume of 20290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.60.
First Trust Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.73 and a 200 day moving average of $45.48.
First Trust Senior Loan ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Senior Loan ETF
First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.
