Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,862,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,994,000. Perpetual Ltd increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 286.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 513,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,970,000 after purchasing an additional 380,888 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,019,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,294,000 after buying an additional 366,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter valued at $27,473,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FMX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.20.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

NYSE FMX traded up $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.97. 96,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,793. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $74.90 and a fifty-two week high of $128.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.45.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $10.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.22 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.42%. On average, research analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $1.0001 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.31%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

