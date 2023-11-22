FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,671 CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 6.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,586,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 70,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after buying an additional 31,454 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CarMax from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

CarMax Trading Up 0.1 %

CarMax stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,595. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $87.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.48.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. CarMax had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

