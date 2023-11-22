FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FID. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 35.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000.

NASDAQ FID traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $15.24. 492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,512. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.24. The company has a market cap of $74.68 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.1293 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%.

The First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (FID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of up to 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from developed and emerging markets, ex-US. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends, with screens for payout ratio and long-term dividend growth.

