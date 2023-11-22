FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Issued By Zacks Research

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Invesco in a research report issued on Monday, November 20th. Zacks Research analyst N. Kataruka now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.41. The consensus estimate for Invesco’s current full-year earnings is $1.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Invesco’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Get Invesco alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Invesco from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Invesco from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.48.

Invesco Stock Performance

Shares of IVZ opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.29. Invesco has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $20.56.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco by 19.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco by 0.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 123,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Invesco by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 22,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 54,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Invesco Realty, Inc. purchased 2,800,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 853,400 shares in the company, valued at $21,335,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.07%.

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.