FY2023 EPS Estimates for Bank of Montreal Cut by Analyst (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a report issued on Monday, November 20th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $11.93 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $11.99. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $12.97 per share.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported C$2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.06 by C($0.28). The firm had revenue of C$7.93 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 10.26%.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cormark reduced their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$132.00 to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$133.00 to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$134.00 to C$120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$131.73.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$110.68 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of C$102.67 and a one year high of C$137.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$79.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$110.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$115.32.

Bank of Montreal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.99%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

