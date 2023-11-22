FY2023 EPS Estimates for CNH Industrial Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:CNHI)

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for CNH Industrial in a research note issued on Monday, November 20th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now anticipates that the company will earn $1.70 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.77. The consensus estimate for CNH Industrial’s current full-year earnings is $1.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CNH Industrial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays cut their price target on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of CNH Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.37.

CNH Industrial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNHI opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a current ratio of 8.36. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.15. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.98.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 156.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 98,266 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,073,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,593 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the first quarter worth $7,668,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in CNH Industrial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 703,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,478,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,969,000 after purchasing an additional 577,993 shares during the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.