FY2023 EPS Estimates for KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR) Increased by Litchfield Hills Research

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Litchfield Hills Research increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for KULR Technology Group in a research report issued on Monday, November 20th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.21). The consensus estimate for KULR Technology Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for KULR Technology Group’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported -0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.05. The business had revenue of 3.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.75 million. KULR Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 392.55% and a negative net margin of 246.61%.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on KULR Technology Group from $2.50 to $1.30 in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

Shares of KULR opened at 0.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 1.01. KULR Technology Group has a 12-month low of 0.28 and a 12-month high of 1.82.

In related news, CEO Michael Mo bought 428,571 shares of KULR Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 0.35 per share, with a total value of 149,999.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,155,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 7,404,288.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of KULR Technology Group by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 9,181 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in KULR Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KULR Technology Group by 52.2% in the second quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 46,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in KULR Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in KULR Technology Group during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 4.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heatsinks; internal short circuit device; KULR battery cell screening and testing automation system and tech safe case; cellcheck; and CRUX cathodes.

