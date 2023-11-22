FY2023 EPS Estimates for Repare Therapeutics Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, November 20th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.55) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.90). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Repare Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.22) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.95) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.61) EPS.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RPTX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Repare Therapeutics Stock Performance

RPTX opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. Repare Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $17.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 72.5% in the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 468,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 197,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Repare Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 931,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $4,657,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,155,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,778,695. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Repare Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 931,556 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,657,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,155,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,778,695. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 783,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $2,821,352.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,662,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,784,647.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.