G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.67

Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.67 and last traded at $28.58, with a volume of 192136 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on GIII shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.14.

G-III Apparel Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.32 and a 200-day moving average of $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.57.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.39. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $659.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $240,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,357 shares in the company, valued at $705,742.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $240,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,742.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $263,985.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,218.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,557 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 233,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,829,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

