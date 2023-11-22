Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 13,750 Shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,750 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.16% of Manchester United worth $6,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its position in shares of Manchester United by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 47,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Manchester United by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Manchester United by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Manchester United by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 203,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Manchester United stock opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. Manchester United plc has a fifty-two week low of $12.83 and a fifty-two week high of $27.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.61.

Manchester United ( NYSE:MANU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 40.60%. The company had revenue of $209.45 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Manchester United plc will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

