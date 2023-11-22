Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires New Shares in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 311,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,137,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in SciPlay in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,555,000. Carlson Capital L P boosted its holdings in SciPlay by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 596,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,747,000 after purchasing an additional 302,279 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SciPlay in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. 14.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SciPlay alerts:

SciPlay Price Performance

SciPlay stock opened at $22.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.13. SciPlay Co. has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $22.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush downgraded shares of SciPlay from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SciPlay

About SciPlay

(Free Report)

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.