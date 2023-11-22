Gabelli Funds LLC Boosts Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 17.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $4,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Boston Beer by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 886,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,787,000 after buying an additional 18,969 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Boston Beer by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 260,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,479,000 after buying an additional 6,185 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Boston Beer by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,904,000 after buying an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boston Beer by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,008,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Boston Beer by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 127,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,406,000 after buying an additional 9,802 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Boston Beer from $408.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Boston Beer from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Boston Beer from $311.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Boston Beer from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Beer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.38.

In related news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.96, for a total transaction of $34,063.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,506.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAM opened at $337.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 49.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $296.27 and a 52-week high of $420.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.16.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $601.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.88 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

