Gabelli Funds LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.27% of Minerals Technologies worth $5,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. 94.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. CL King upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th.

Minerals Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of MTX stock opened at $61.94 on Wednesday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.69.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.18. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $547.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Minerals Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Minerals Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

Minerals Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.