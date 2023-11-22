Gabelli Funds LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 722,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Mirion Technologies worth $6,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Mirion Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mirion Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Mirion Technologies by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Mirion Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIR stock opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $9.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.85.

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial.

