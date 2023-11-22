Gabelli Funds LLC Has $5.99 Million Holdings in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487,063 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 40,249 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 1.65% of Flushing Financial worth $5,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FFIC. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Flushing Financial by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 952,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,190,000 after buying an additional 197,748 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Flushing Financial by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 378,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,460,000 after buying an additional 144,279 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 147.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 143,052 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,048,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,618,000 after purchasing an additional 119,100 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 1,188.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 117,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FFIC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Flushing Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Flushing Financial in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Flushing Financial from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIC opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $400.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.22. Flushing Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.56 million. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 8.58%. On average, research analysts predict that Flushing Financial Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

