Gabelli Funds LLC Has $6.91 Million Position in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 233,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,749 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.66% of Argo Group International worth $6,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARGO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Argo Group International by 334.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 50.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 148.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 34.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period.

Argo Group International Stock Performance

Shares of ARGO stock opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.99. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $30.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Argo Group International in a report on Sunday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

