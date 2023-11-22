Gabelli Funds LLC Has $7.31 Million Stock Holdings in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) by 101.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 965,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 487,407 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Garrett Motion worth $7,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GTX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Garrett Motion during the first quarter worth $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Garrett Motion during the second quarter worth $37,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Garrett Motion by 888.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Garrett Motion by 11.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Garrett Motion during the first quarter worth $80,000.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

Garrett Motion Price Performance

Garrett Motion stock opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. Garrett Motion Inc. has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $8.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Garrett Motion ( NYSE:GTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $960.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.00 million. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 84.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Pierre Barthelet sold 10,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $78,788.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,915.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

Garrett Motion Profile

(Free Report)

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers, as well as electrified vehicles; and provides automotive software solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.