Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 109,000 Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.40% of MAG Silver worth $4,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 80,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in MAG Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAG. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on MAG Silver from $16.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MAG Silver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.39.

MAG Silver Price Performance

MAG stock opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 1.11. MAG Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $17.02.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAG Silver Company Profile

(Free Report)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.