Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,501 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $4,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. 52.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

BXMT stock opened at $21.99 on Wednesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $25.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.49 and a 200-day moving average of $20.96.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 217.54%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BXMT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $52,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,284 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,588.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $52,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,284 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,588.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $49,982.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,743.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,101 shares of company stock worth $160,704. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

