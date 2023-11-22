Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,136 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $5,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at about $1,404,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.56.

Shares of CCI opened at $103.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.21 and its 200 day moving average is $104.03. The company has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.66. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.72 and a 12-month high of $153.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.86%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

