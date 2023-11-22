Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 1,671,857 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Free Report) by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 630,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,671,857 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Liberty Latin America worth $5,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LILA. Hosking Partners LLP raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 7.2% in the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 90,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 0.6% in the first quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 1,893,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,734,000 after buying an additional 11,050 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 24.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 265,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 51,559 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 222,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 13,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 1.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 136,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LILA. Scotiabank raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.70 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $9.50 to $9.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st.

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

LILA opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.35. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $10.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP John M. Winter sold 21,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $198,060.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 238,568 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,897.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 38.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

