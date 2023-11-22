Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 2,100 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $4,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 70,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Stock Down 2.7 %

ENTG stock opened at $102.38 on Wednesday. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $114.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.27.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ENTG shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Entegris from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Entegris in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, August 4th. Craig Hallum downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Entegris from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ENTG

Entegris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.