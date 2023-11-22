Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 2,300 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $4,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 6,674.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 773.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.17.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $87.04 on Wednesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $101.74. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 59.62 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.72 and a 200-day moving average of $85.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

