Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 5,300 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $7,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,983,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $126.76 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.30 and a 1 year high of $132.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.05 and its 200 day moving average is $115.63.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 8.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.71.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

