Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 84,823 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 313.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,823 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.20% of TreeHouse Foods worth $5,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 368.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE THS opened at $40.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.93. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $36.11 and a one year high of $55.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.48 and a beta of 0.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $863.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc acquired 87,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $3,910,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,883,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,258,639.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

