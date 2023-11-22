Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $4.10 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 85.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Chevron by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 43.5% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 13.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,830,000 after acquiring an additional 250,840 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CVX. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. HSBC increased their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.89.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $144.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.74 and a fifty-two week high of $187.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.84%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

