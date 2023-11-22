Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $4.81 Million Position in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,650 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,083 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.42% of Chase worth $4,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Chase by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chase by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chase by 51.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chase by 32.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Chase by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 304,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Chase in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Chase Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CCF opened at $127.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 0.68. Chase Co. has a 1-year low of $81.18 and a 1-year high of $135.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 4.44.

Chase Profile

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.

Further Reading

