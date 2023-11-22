Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $5.29 Million Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in FMC were worth $5,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in FMC in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of FMC by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.59 per share, for a total transaction of $151,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,522.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer bought 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.62 per share, with a total value of $75,015.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,294.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronaldo Pereira purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.59 per share, for a total transaction of $151,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,522.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FMC. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of FMC in a report on Monday, September 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of FMC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $122.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.94.

Shares of FMC opened at $53.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.48 and a 200 day moving average of $85.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $134.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $981.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

