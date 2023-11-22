Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $5.59 Million Holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,848 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.13% of Ashland worth $5,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland during the first quarter worth about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Ashland by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ashland in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Ashland during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 7,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total transaction of $680,723.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,392.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASH opened at $77.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Ashland Inc. has a one year low of $70.82 and a one year high of $114.36.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.57 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 8.07%. Ashland’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ashland Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.09%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered Ashland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Ashland from $114.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ashland from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ashland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.14.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

